They vandalize the PSOE headquarters in Béjar, Salamanca, with posters and insults

The Provincial Executive Commission of the PSOE of Salamanca has denounced and condemned the attack with vandalism graffiti and posters with insults at the headquarters of the Socialist Group of Béjar that occurred this morning.

At the PSOE headquarters in Béjar a cardboard sign has appeared that reads: ‘Whores and their children’, below the sign that says ‘Casa del Pueblo’, although with a spray it has been crossed out ‘of the people’.

The Salamancan socialists have expressed their rejection of this type of events and their rejection of all those “who understand that the way of doing politics is through hatred, violence and intimidation” and who have “the support and complicit silence.” unfortunately from other people and organizations.”

“It pains us that these types of wild events occur that only seek to intimidate us and break the coexistence and democratic maturity of the residents of Béjar,” said the PSOE, which considers that these “vandalism and uncivil” acts are not They go against only the socialists “but against all citizens and Democracy itself.”

These events have already been reported to the Béjar Police Station in addition to reporting the call by the Bejarana Socialist Group for a peaceful and silent rally tomorrow, Friday, January 17 at 5:00 p.m. at the doors of its headquarters.