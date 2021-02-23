Jorge Lanata started a new column cycle in All News (TN) which coincides with the crisis opened in the ruling party by the so-called VIP Vaccination. Lanata, true to her ironic style, titled this Monday’s column: “They vaccinated us all.”

“This is a discussion of the caste and of us ordinary people. They took for granted that there was nothing to tell because the list was released after the scandal. How could they, who are of the caste, not vaccinated before? They thought it was the logical thing to do, “said Lanata at the beginning of her speech in TN Central.

Three days after the departure of Ginés González García, and amid the trickle leaks of names of officials, leaders and friends of power who have already been immunized against COVID, The Government decided this Monday to release a list of those vaccinated at the Posadas Hospital to try to contain the scandal, revealed by Clarín.

That is “the list” referred to by Jorge Lanata, who added: “What can be expected from a government that says that (former Minister of Planning Julio) From Vido, imprisoned by Eleven, is he a political prisoner? “.

For Lanata, however, the scandal does not end with the spread of these names: “The Government wants to close this at number 70. It is seen that the 100 of La Cámpora in Henderson, the boys who did the V on the networks, apparently do not count either … “.

The journalist understood that La Rosada made the lists known because those involved have to give themselves the second dose, so the information would necessarily have been made public.

On the other hand, the driver of Journalism for All He pointed out against the replacement of Ginés González García, Carla Vizzotti: “They think that with Vizzotti it ends, but they are wrong because it is just beginning with her. Can anyone believe he didn’t know what was going on? “

Finally, Lanata argued against Horacio Verbitsky -who originally aired the events on Friday morning-, but also against Roberto Navarro, who fired the head of the radio CELS The uncovering hours after the scandal.

“Navarro threw Horacio Verbitsky out of morality … and I didn’t know that (Navarro) had it!”, The founder of Page 12.

He concluded: “The Government took care of having the vaccine as its own electoral privilege and that is how they handled the distribution. He says ‘the vaccines are mine, mine,’ but he is paying for it with everyone’s money. “