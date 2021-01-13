Pope Francis received the coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday in the Vatican, at the beginning of the Holy See’s vaccination campaign, Vatican sources reported.

The pontiff, 84 years old and considered “at-risk group“Because of his age, he received the vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech after it was applied to the Swiss Guards at the Vatican, the sources added.

Following the acquisition of 10,000 doses of the drug produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, “this morning began the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in the atrium of the Paul VI Hall, “Papal spokesman Matteo Bruni had reported early on Wednesday.

Pope Francis during the general audience on Wednesdays. Photo: EFE

In addition to the Pope and the Swiss Guards, the first batch of vaccines will go to nurses, doctors and gendarmes.

Francisco himself had confirmed this weekend in an interview with Italian television that he had signed up on the list to be immunized and had considered it an “ethical choice”.

In the last hours, the personal secretary of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Georg Gainswein, added that also Joseph Ratzinger, 93, will be given the vaccine “when it is available.”

Agencies

ap