That’s what the Bristol County, Massachusetts, district attorney’s office revealed.

What these criminals are shipping is cocaine to the United States in casings emblazoned with pocket monster motifs. These alkaloids come from Puerto Rico.

Local authorities in New Bedford worked with the United States Postal Service to clear up this Pokémon mystery.

An officer managed to infiltrate and this is how he delivered one of the suspicious packages in the case. When a man came looking for this item he ended up being detained along with the passenger he was carrying.

The suspicions of the authorities were confirmed when they obtained the proper order to open this package.

Fountain: OLM.

Inside it was a box with drug-sealed Pokémon-adorned covers. In this package there were more than 4 pounds, that is, 1.8 kg of cocaine.

This was sufficient evidence to charge the suspects with drug trafficking.

So far there is no information on whether those involved have declared whether they are guilty or innocent. But in view of the past so far things are quite complicated for them.

It is clear that criminals will take advantage of anything to deceive law enforcement, and this case of drugged Pokémon is just one more example.

Every day the authorities, especially in customs, deal with the task of discovering the poison with which organized crime seeks to poison the citizens of the United States, and of course the world. It is a war without quarter which does not seem to have an end.

