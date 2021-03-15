Two of Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the Capitol in January were charged with attacking a police officer who was later killed with a bear defense spray. However, agent Brian Sicknick died of injuries sustained during the attack, but the causes of his death have not been confirmed.

The Justice Department reported that two men, ages 32 and 39, were arrested and charged with various charges, including assaulting agents protecting the US legislative chamber with a chemical substance, apparently a spray used to defend themselves against bears. However, both individuals do not face murder charges.

The videos show one of the men “with a boat in his right hand pointing at the officers,” according to court documents. Three policemen, including Sicknick, “reacted to being sprayed in the face. The agents withdrew, throwing their hands to their faces and looking for water to wash their eyes, “detail the same sources.

Sicknick, 42, returned to his office after the attack where he collapsed and was taken to a hospital. He died the next day. For their part, the investigators concluded that Sicknick did not die of trauma, the newspaper ‘The Washington Post’ detailed this Monday.

Five people died during the seizure of the Capitol as the Senate prepared to validate Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in the November elections. Trump was accused by the House of Representatives of inciting his supporters to attack the Capitol but was acquitted by the Senate.