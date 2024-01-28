The world of gaming always surprises, given that people can carry out quite interesting experiments such as altering some consoles to run games that were not possible to adapt before or even using gaming devices. PC and make amazing mods of titles on the platform Steam. On the other hand, there are those who use devices to carry out plans that go beyond the ordinary, and that is precisely what has happened with a Xbox 360 which has generated thousands of dollars.

As reported by The Verge, the young man Anthony Viggiano 26-year-old has used inside information from Goldman Sachs, this to know when he can make investments to earn easy money, and he has not done this alone, since he has included his friends in the crime. The communication was carried out through text messages or emails, this to make the corresponding detection of the offers that arise within the banks' stock market.

The console Microsoft enters the equation at the time of making the purchase, that is with voice chat, since then the calls could not be saved in case they were detected by the pertinent authorities. The comment is added that this way they would not have a way to track him, so he was already certain that he was carrying out a crime. But it seems that this has not worked out for him as well, since he will now be facing investigations by the police, specifically the FBI.

However, there are details that the FBI cannot deal with, and that is precisely because they cannot recover the conversations in the chat of Xbox 360, so they have no evidence to convict them, so they will try to find other methods of finding guilt. The fortune they have managed to obtain is 400,000 dollars, or the equivalent of 6,871,152 MX pesos. So they can live the high life, unless the police can prove that they committed fraud with the console.

It is worth mentioning that Microsoft He will soon cancel these services, then it will be even more complex to find his guilt.

Via: The Verge

Editor's note: It is strange that they use game consoles to commit fraud to obtain money, but it also has its creative side, I am not going to deny it at all. Of course, it causes a lot of nostalgia that such a legendary device that brought great experiences is still used.