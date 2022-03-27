Tlajomulco, Jalisco.- School transportation vehicles with the legend “This program is public outside any political party. It’s forbidden use for purposes other than those established in the program” were used to bring people to the party from yesterday from Citizen movement in Saint Augustine.

Yesterday, when the event was underway, Grupo REFORMA captured three wagons and a bus parked on Calle Jesús Aguilar, in the vicinity of Terraza Hermano Sol, Hermana Luna.

One of the units exhibited signs of the Municipality of Unión de Tula, the Jalisco Continua Adelante program and the Administration of Governor Jorge Aristóteles Sandoval; It carried the plates JPF-10-16 of the State of Jalisco and the legend “School transportation“.

Read more: LASTESIS collective protest artistically in Guadalajara

The Government of Unión de Tula is headed by Gala del Carmen Lepe Galván, of orange extraction.

No hallmark of any City Councilbut with the same labels of the past state six-year term, was the Toyota Hiace truck with plates JPF-12-62.

Two units were delivered during the 2018-2024 Administration. The Volkswagen Orion bus, with 2-GPM-10 plates, bore the markings “My School Transport“, “My Mobility” and the logo of the Social Assistance System.

Same case of the transport brand Nissan NV350 Urvan, plates JPF-16-07. This brings the telephone numbers of the Social Assistance Secretariat, whose owner Alberto Esquer Gutiérrez, affiliated with MC and who attended the event.

Read more: Antonio Cruces Mada is arrested for the second time in Jalisco

The vans and buses are given on loan by the State Government to Municipalities, for the transfer of students, and to civil associations.