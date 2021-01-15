From the Palmeiras game against River, the first thing that stands out is that the red band club showed that an Argentine team steps on Brazilian soil and goes out to play the ninety minutes to win, most of the time Argentina will probably get a good result.

This is what Brazilians have always been doing when visiting Argentine pitches. Very few times on Brazilian soil was an Argentine team seen passing over a local team, and with three goals against as River did.

The VAR question is absurd, it would only have to be applied in case of very doubtful plays. In the case of River’s third goal, undoubtedly those in charge of observing outside the field of play looked for the retroactivity of the action that culminated in River’s goal, ex profeso, as one who seeks the fifth leg of the cat. This is demonstrated by the fact that nobody could see the offside (including viewers) at the time of the action.



Why wasn’t it charged from the beginning? I invite the VAR operators to demonstrate that they saw that offside occur no less than ten seconds before the goal occurred at the time it occurred, not when they analyzed it on the screen.

¿What led you to analyze the play so far back? In addition, it is absurd that this type of contingency is rolled back. If a player returns from an advanced position, he should automatically be enabled, what’s more, who enables him is what is often said: the position of the ball or the two defenders minimally required by the regulations.

River’s player is ahead of the momentum he was carrying. How to avoid sometimes passing the last line of opposing defenders when the player comes running fast?

It is striking that the VAR was practically not used in the first leg played in Avellaneda. Quite the opposite of what happened in Brazil. Everything makes it almost smell like partiality.

Whoever writes this is a supporter of Rosario Central.

Miguel A. Decunto

“Is it a curse to export food?”



The deputy Fernanda Vallejos sentenced: “It is a curse to export food”. It is a wrong, malicious and incomprehensible comment because it comes from a national legislator. Argentina produces food for 400 million people, almost nine times its population. It does it with the highest efficiency, lower costs for the same production.

The problem is that not enough added value is added to this primary production to obtain food that can be consumed directly by people.

I think the enormous tax burden to support an obese state and the lack of Argentine export aggressiveness are the main causes of this destabilizing deficiency.

The State should fulfill its role, becoming efficient. For this, it is necessary to reduce taxes and promote exports since the country’s producers are already responsible for obtaining more than enough food for the entire population of the country.

Ricardo Olaviaga

On the suspension of the account of Donald Trump



I confess that I am not used to the fact that State affairs (and everything a president has to say has the character of State) communicated through social platforms and discussed right there. Almost in the same way that they talk about what we will put on the grill on Sunday.

I am also concerned about the growing power of social networks that influence what can or cannot be said. They are sure that the globality and immediacy of the word in its niches cannot be replaced by another tool.

In that sense, the decision to suspend the account of the president of the United States, Donald Trump was reckless. As much as we question the provocation and instigation of its message, no platform should assume the power of regulation on what some want to say and others listen. At the end of the day, what is posted does not reach more than the followers and the interested press.

The case of this indefinite suspension produces the inevitable anxiety of feeling completely helpless. If they can leave the President of the world’s leading power without his account in social networks, and on the other hand without any margin of appeal, What is left for the neighbor’s children?

Fernando Garcia Acosta

“That the essentials receive salaries according to that function”



In Argentina, essential workers became a symbolic name and are no longer applauded.

On the other hand, some, such as nurses, are not even considered health personnel by the authorities.

Against this background, the Sociedad Argentina de Terapia Intensiva (SATI), through its spokesperson, Dr. Arnaldo Rubin, has warned of the risk that such personnel will end up with what Byul Chul Han called burnout. This means reaching collapse by the endless acceleration of your work and without rest between the first and second wave of contagions.

It would be necessary that in addition to vaccinating them, health personnel considered essential receive fees according to this characteristic. That they are not simply considered cheap labor.

Fernando Miranda

Warns about the risks of obesity

Obesity is considered an epidemic. More than half of Argentines gained weight during the pandemic.

In Argentina six out of 10 people are overweight, overweight or obese. It is an increasing negative health situation that is already a global epidemic, both for children, adolescents and adults.

It is then about increasing avoidable and modifiable risk factors. Along with poor diet, sedentary lifestyle and smoking, excess weight promotes the development and prevalence of chronic non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, high levels of lipids and cholesterol, cardiovascular disorders and certain cancers, among others. In addition to influencing disabilities, motor-psycho-social problems, poor nutrition, poor quality of life and premature death, among other consequences.

It is then necessary a preventive approach that promotes education for health; environments, messages and products with complete information on their front labels to make healthy eating decisions. Breastfeeding, regular physical activity, the consumption of fruits and vegetables, and the intake of drinking water in optimal quantity should also be encouraged.

On the other hand, we must combat both active and passive smoking, reduce the supply of unhealthy foods such as processed foods rich in fat, of low nutritional value, with added sugar and salt.

From the network of neighborhood pharmacies, due to its distribution, ease of access, capacity and proximity, together with the community pharmacist as a health professional, health and care processes can be built and promoted at the primary level with positive results in community health .

Damian Pablo Ballester

Pharmacist (MN: 14001)

