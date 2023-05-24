Imagine writing a letter, shopping online, or filling out a form and being given the chance to write the name of a street that is also the name of a Pokemon. For the new residents of Serenity Place, a neighborhood in Henderson, Nevada, that dream will come true. Each street in this new Harmony Homes development will be named after a Pokemon. Street names include famous Generation 1 pocket monsters like jigglypuff, squirtle, snorlax, Charmander and Charizard.

Construction has been booming in the Las Vegas Valley, leading to the unique challenge of coming up with names for the new streets. “It’s really, really hard to name streets in this city,” Andrea Miller, construction manager at Harmony Homes LLC, told KLAS 8 News NOW (Channel 8 in Las Vegas). To create street names, a developer must determine the number of streets and then submit twice that number of names, so authorities can determine if they’ve already been used (among other concerns), Miller explained.

Apparently, Miller’s children, ages 11 and 14, who are “obsessed with PokemonThey gave him the idea, he said. And luckily, there are plenty of Pokemon to choose.

If you are looking for development in Google StreetViewyou can find images of Snorlax Lane and Squirtle Lane. Jigglypuff Place it was on the map, but sadly there was no Street View image of it yet. Jigglypuff Place is the main artery of this new development, because it is the Pokemon your children’s favourite.

“When I listen jigglypuff, I laugh,” Miller told KLAS 8 News NOW. “When you come home from work and you’ve had a bad day and you have to turn in Jigglypuff LaneThat will make you smile.”

Via: Polygon

Editor’s note: I always wondered why we repeat street names so much. In my personal opinion there should be more streets named after pop culture and fewer national “heroes”.