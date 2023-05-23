













They use Pokémon names to name new streets and now you’ll want to visit that neighborhood

It happens that, in USAspecifically in Serenity Place in Nevada, in the Henderson neighborhood, several streets are named after the first generation Pokémon such as Squirtle, Snorlax, Charmander, Charizard, and Jigglypuff.

This information comes from the Channel 8 in Las Vegas (KLAS 8) where a construction manager Harmony Holmes LLC He said it’s hard to name new streets. To name an avenue, one of the builders has to know how many streets there will be, and then submit twice as many names so they can pass the jurisdiction that determines if they’ve been used before.

Source: Google Maps

The idea of ​​using Pokémon in the streets comes from the children of the construction manager of Harmony Holmes and it seems that the idea paid off because it is really possible to appreciate the existence of these streets with everything and their respective signage.

At the moment there are not many images of Google Streetview to corroborate the data 100%, however, searching in the application will show you that the signs exist and that they can circulate through these sites.

Source: Google Maps

To wait a little longer with Pokémon Home

Speaking of Pokémon, we tell you that here comes the new update for Home, the system where you can save your creatures and move them through the versions, the point is that, at the beginning there was already a preset date, however, it was decided make a change and you will have to wait for them to reveal when this feature will come to this service.

The important thing is that when HOME is updated to version 3.0, you will be able to connect with Scarlet and Violet, which will allow you to move your creatures from previous generations to the most recent ones.

