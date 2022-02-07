The NFT’s they are certainly provoking all kinds of reactions from the community, although in the case of the gaming, these seem to be mostly negative. However, and as you may have already seen coming, certain users seek to take advantage of the little or no regulation that these digital elements have, and some even use them as a method to launder money.

According to a report shared by chain analysisusers are using a technique known as “wash trading” to increase the value of your NFT’s, something that is not exactly legal. Basically, the owner of the NFT is, at the same time, both the buyer and the seller, which gives greater notoriety to the NFT in question and as a consequence, its value increases in the market. According chain analysisa group of 110 owners of NFT’s managed to obtain about $9 million dollars as a benefit from this practice.

“That $8.9 million most likely stems from sales to unsuspecting buyers who believe the NFT they are buying has been growing in value from one different collector’s sale to another.”

Is it legal to do this? It is certainly immoral, but currently, there is no regulation that prohibits or punishes this type of practice. Consequently, this complicates the market climate for NFT’ssince it is almost impossible to know if any NFT increased in value due to its popularity, or simply as a result of wash trading.

Publisher’s note: It was to be expected that this kind of thing would happen. Due to the lack of authority regulating the trading of NFTs, sooner or later there were going to be users willing to exploit the system to benefit themselves. We’ll see if this type of practice manages to raise certain alarms among the community.

Via: chain analysis