THE FISHING ACTIVITY IN MEXICO IS IN CRISIS. Beyond the disappearance of at least 12 federal incentive programs, the biggest problem is the deterioration of fisheries and the overexploitation of some. This has been warned by the president of the Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Nancy Sanchez Arredondo, who recently rendered his second report on legislative activities. In it He highlighted the plan to reform the laws and regulations to rescue declining fisheries and a declaration for deteriorating fisheries. Unfortunately these issues are overshadowed by political speeches. For example, in his report, Sánchez Arredondo uncovered Ricardo Monreal as his favorite “corcholata”.

THEY SAY THAT THE INTENTION TO SELL THE FLEET OF SHIPS of the high seas of Topolobampo is still standing and more now that this season they are doing the “kick”. With shrimp catches that not even to pay for the diesel comes out, with the fleet anchored at the dock due to bad weather, etc., they ran out of demoralize. But it is not only the people of Carlos Sotelo Monge in Mole the one who wants to sell the boats, but also in Mazatlan and some walk in the same. Well, it doesn’t come out well and they are with others driving that business.

AFTER THREE BAD SEASONS FOR POINT POINTERS with the shrimp catch, Carlos Sotelo Monge He considered that 2023 does not look very good for the sector either, this because inputs are becoming more expensive and production is falling more and more. The fishing leader stated that the crustacean could be banned this month before the poor catchesalthough the date to stop working has yet to be made official, hoping that there will be a better season by September, although they have many doubts about it.

FARMERS OF THE MUNICIPALITY OF ANGOSTURA This day they will begin the filling of the shrimp farms to start the cultivation of shrimp. The secretary of the Sinaloa Aquaculture Health Committee, Cesar Cuadras Lopez, He pointed out that the expectation for this cycle is good and because of this, work has already begun since last month with the preparation of the ponds in the rehabilitation of edges, sleep analysis, among others, in order to have the best quality for that the larva of shrimp have a good production.