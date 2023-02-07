Tabasco.- The inauguration of a federal work, with a cost of more than 530 million prisoners, became on Monday a act of promotion of the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López.

Gathered in Centla, Tabascocommunity leaders, municipal officials and even the Governor of the State, Carlos Merino, used in their speeches the slogan with which the presidential aspirations of the head of Segob are promoted: ‘We are Agusto’.

From the Chontal region, the state President thanked the work of “our López”, referring to the surname shared by both ‘la corcholata’ from Morena and President Andrés Manuel.

“Our López remain in the daily fight for the just causes of Mexicans. Honestly and you will not let me lie, ‘we are Agusto’ with the transformation work carried out by our countrymen,” he said.

“And how not to ‘be comfortable’ when supporting the forgotten and marginalized, when attending and providing solutions to the old and just demands. This great work is the recognition, interest, management, responsibility and commitment that a friend acquired and our countryman, Mr. Adán Augusto López Hernández”.

In her turn at the microphone, the Mayor of Centla, Lluvia Salas López, also participated in activism.

“On behalf of the people of Centla ‘we are Agusto’ and very grateful to our President for making the transformation and development of the municipality a reality,” he said.

It was the turn of Víctor Magaña Hernández, delegate from the Arauz town, with whom Adán Augusto embraced before starting the ceremony.

“Licenciate Adán Augusto, the people of Quintín Arauz are with you. You have been by the side of the President of the Republic for a long time, you have been a fighter and Quintín Arauz wants another Tabasco to be President of the Republic,” he said.

Since his arrival at the place, the Secretary of the Interior received kisses, hugs, applause, cheers and the chorus “presidente, presidente, presidente.”

The former Governor appreciated the gesture, but also warned that if they continue to promote it, he will have no alternative.

“Don’t make me angry, because if they get stuck, then what am I going to do?”

His expression further fueled the cries of “president, president.”

“Here I truly feel among brothers, I feel at home and that now they bring me traveling the country from north to south, but I already missed it,” he acknowledged.

The official assured those present that he spent two sleepless nights to write the speech he would give today.

}However, repentant, he decided to improvise, “speak to them from the heart” and promise that, in 2024, there will be “continuity with change”.

“Don’t have, and I tell you straight up, no doubt, Quintín Arauz and all the marginalized peoples of the Country are going to get ahead, because in addition, this Fourth Transformation is not stopped by anyone, there will be continuity with change, the change,” he blurted out.

presidential representation

The Secretary of the Interior returned this day to his homeland to inaugurate a federal work, representing López Obrador.

In addition, by his instructions, the man from Tabasco will inaugurate two more works: a highway and, in April, a new baseball stadium.

According to the Ministry of Communications and Transport Infrastructure (SICT), the bridge, built on the bed of the Grijalva River, was built in response to an old demand from the region’s indigenous communities.

It is a work with a total length of 850 meters that promises to improve connectivity between 20 communities in the municipality of Centla.

The President promised its construction since February 2020. The work began in December 2021 and was completed in January of this year.