Scammers looking to take advantage of desperate, debt-ridden people are finally getting their comeuppance thanks to artificial intelligence. Is about ChatGPT, the AI ​​that hasn’t stopped talking all year, who was in charge of upsetting a person who called seeking to obtain data about a person’s financial situation.

Roger Anderson, decided to face the scammers by making them lose a very precious resource for them, their time. For this, he used the voice of a farmer friend named Sid Berkerson and ChatGPT. With these two tools, he created a paid service that, through a subscription, helps you reject suspicious calls.

Anderson revealed in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that his clients pay $25 a month for the service he offers, which is becoming popular because apart from rejecting unwanted calls, it wastes scammers’ time by responding with created statements. at the moment and converting them to voice to answer the phone.

Undoubtedly one of the applications of ChatGPT What else are we going to be thankful for in our lives and that demonstrates the vast possibilities of not only adapting this artificial intelligence to benefit us and improve our quality of life, but even creating a business, as Roger Anderson did.

Via: The Wall Street Journal

Editor’s note: The possibilities with ChatGPT seem endless, it is a matter of being creative and a true entrepreneur to take advantage of the opportunities it presents.