Two Manhattan attorneys were fined $5,000 for filing a ChatGPT-generated court brief containing false citations of non-existent cases, in a damages claim against an airline.

In his decision, New York District Judge P. Kevin Castel said Steven Schwartz, the attorney who used the AI ​​chatbot, and Peter LoDuca, Schwartz’s colleague, behaved in bad faith and committed “acts of knowing omission and making false and misleading statements to the court”.

“Technological advances are commonplace, and there is nothing inherently improper about using a trusted AI tool for care,” Castel wrote. “But existing rules impose a scrutiny role on lawyers to ensure the accuracy of their documents.”

However, according to the law firm of Schwartz and LoDuca, the lawyers “made a good-faith mistake in not believing that a technological tool could fabricate cases out of whole cloth.”