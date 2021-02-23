Facial recognition technology is making its way into public life. This includes integrating the system into compulsory education to address issues such as security, automated registration, but also, detection of student emotions.

Alongside this ability to verify identities, forms of “face detection” technologies are being developed to scan and analyze facial expressions in order to infer the moods, emotions, and affective states of children.

With a pedagogical purpose, the 4 Little Trees software was created by the startup Find Solution AI, to to make the virtual classroom as enjoyable as the real one.

Students work on tests and assignments on the platform as part of the school’s curriculum. While doing their homework, AI measures muscle points on their faces through your computer’s camera or tablet and identifies emotions such as happiness, sadness, anger, surprise and fear.

The emotions of the little ones will now be easily recognizable by artificial intelligence. AFP

In addition, the software monitors how long it takes students to answer questions: it records their grades and performance history. In real time, generates reports on your strengths, weaknesses, motivation levels and is able to forecast your grades.

The program can be adapted to each student, addressing knowledge gaps and offering playstyle tests designed to make learning fun.

The current rise of facial recognition is due to parallel advances in computer vision processing, where they can be applied machine learning techniques to recognize and learn from patterns in digital image data streams.

This technology works digitally extracting facial features captured in an image of digital video and then comparing this data with previously analyzed faces that are already stored in a database.

Essentially, these databases contain a large number of photographed faces with associated names and other personally identifiable information.

These systems tend to work computationally analyzing facial shapes and features in terms of positioning and spacing between sets of geometric coordinates. For example, the center of each pupil, the bridge of a nose, the ends of an eyebrow.

Given the unique nature of each person’s “facial impression,” when the geometric properties of a captured image are compared to a database of pre-existing personal identification images, the system should be able to match a specific individual.

A key point in this system is transparency. Developers must obtain parental consent to collect student data and then “explain where the data is going.”

Research shows that some emotional analysis technologies have trouble identifying the emotions of darker-skinned faces, in part because the algorithm is made up of human biases and learns to identify the emotions of mostly white faces.

