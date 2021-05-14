The advances in artificial intelligence They are leading to huge profits in the realm of video games. From important graphic improvements, such as better textures, reconstruction techniques for anti aliasing and even the popular DLSS from Nvidia, the field of AI has a promising future.
In the news that we bring you today, a research group from Cornell University has used the artificial intelligence to make GTA V look more photorealistic. Along with this they have produced an explanatory video, which, given the research nature of this project, is full of comments and technical comparisons in the field of AI.
It is important to note that the result of this AI is make the game look closer to reality, but does not necessarily make it more pleasing to the eyes or morecolorful, in fact, the original color temperature is more eye-catching. In this way, you can see how artificial intelligence turns the colors duller and modifies the road so that the asphalt is closer to that of real roads, among another huge list of changes.
They use artificial intelligence to make GTA V look more photorealistic
This is one of the most surprising artificial intelligence projects that we have witnessed in recent times, only time will tell to what extent AI will affect the video game industry. However, considering features like Nvidia’s DLSS, Everything seems to indicate that its presence will be very common in the coming years in all kinds of aspects of video game development.
