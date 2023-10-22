The Polish video game developer CD Projekt SA has used artificial intelligence to replicate the voice of the late Polish actor Milogost Reczekwho died in 2021. His voice will be simulated in “Phantom Libertyan extension of the dystopian video game series Cyberpunk 2077.

According to Bloomberg, the company contacted the family of Reczekwho gave permission to recreate their voice using AI. CD Project He considered finding a replacement for the late actor and re-recording his original lines, but ultimately opted to keep him involved in the franchise.

We didn’t like this approach, said Mikołaj Szwed, localization director at CD Project, about the use of a new actor. Szwed described him as one of the best Polish voice talents and praised his performance in the video game as stellar. The process of using AI to replicate the voice of Reczek It involved hiring another actor to record his character’s lines and then using a Ukrainian voice cloning software called Respeecher. This software used an algorithm to change the new actor’s voice so that it sounded like that of Reczek.

Szwed pointed out that the children of Reczek They provided great support.

The use of artificial intelligence remains a hotly debated topic in Hollywood, as industry workers worry that their talent will be replaced by technology, while others predict that AI it will only enhance what Hollywood creatives are capable of doing.

After the resolution of the strike WGA, SAG-AFTRA reached a stalemate in its negotiations with the AMPTP, with the use of AI one of the issues that continues to divide the two groups.

For some actors, the AI raises questions about autonomy. Tim Friedlander of the National Voice Actors Association said at Comic Con in July: As a human voice actor, I can walk into a room and be handed a script that says something I didn’t agree to say or something I would never say. “Personally, I have the ability to leave that room,” Friedlander said. However, with the cloning of voices of the AIwe have lost control over what our voice could say.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: Well, that’s how things should be done. The wishes of both the person who is going to replicate and that of their family members must be respected, in the case of Samuel L. Jackson The man is clear about his goal that neither his voice nor his appearance will be used once he dies.