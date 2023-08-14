Mexico City.- In Mexico, to detect and eliminate the illegal transmission of audiovisual content on social networks, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is of great help.

“The issue of content abuse is something that has plagued the entire global entertainment industry for over a decade.

“To monitor social networks and download content that violates intellectual property rights, many tools with Artificial Intelligence are used, which facilitates the work,” said Grupo Televisa.

He asserted that the more successful the programs and series, there are more acts of piracy.

The company explained that on a monthly basis it carries out dozens of deindexations from platforms, that is, it seeks to lower illegal reproductions made on social networks, such as Facebook or TikTok.

At the end of last year, 70 percent of Mexicans acknowledged that they had purchased at least one pirated product, according to data from the Mexican Institute of Intellectual Property (IMPI).

In addition, 26 percent acknowledged that they watched a movie, series, or television program illegally, and another 23 percent acknowledged having downloaded or accessed at least one type of pirated content from the Internet.

Piracy as a whole can cause damages of 43 billion pesos per year, with an impact of 1.25 percent of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to estimates by the American Chambers of Commerce (AmCham) and the National Chamber of Industry. of Transformation (Canacintra).

Globally, the illegal reproduction of audio and video products in 2021 reached 5.3 million copies in Europe alone, with a market value of 32,492 million euros, revealed the consultancy Grupo Ático34.

On the side of the platforms where content is reproduced, Efraín Mendicuti, director of Business Solutions at TikTok Mexico, explained that if the corresponding complaints or reports are not made, it is difficult to cancel pirated transmissions.

“It depends on how the users are reporting it or the owners of that content within the platform to be able to alert the moderation team,” he said.

He asserted that TikTok detects the transmission of content illegally.

“We have a very large moderation team that is in charge of machine learning and human review, where they are moderating all the time and making sure that all the content on the platform is safe for everyone,” he said.

Tomas Tejero, country manager in Mexico for Prime Video, explained that even with the preventions that are carried out in a coordinated manner among all those affected, there will always be groups or people who seek to reproduce illegal content.

“We have teams globally that are constantly looking to restrict, it’s a massive effort because you can attack some but others emerge.

“We work to protect our properties and ultimately improve the customer experience,” said the manager.

Televisa indicated that among the most “attractive” contents for piracy are: “La Casa de los Famosos México”, “La Rosa de Guadalupe”, “El Chapo”, “La Piloto”, “Mi Secreto”, “Corona de Lágrimas “”, “Cabo”, “La Mujer del Diablo”, “Skam España”, “Rapa”, “María Félix, La Doña” and soccer matches.

“We monitor illegal activities globally, but it focuses mainly on the territories where our content has been licensed,” the television station acknowledged.