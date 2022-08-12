During a game of the Mexican Baseball League, the official mascot of the Tabasco team was taken to the stadium and escorted by the Secretary of the Navy, the images were broadcast on the official accounts of the Olmecas de Tabasco team. The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 10, at the Tumbapatos stadium, which is located in the municipality of Macuspana, where the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is from. The event was attended by the governor, Carlos Manuel Merino Campos; the mayor of Macuspana, Julio Gutiérrez Bocanegra, and military authorities, who witnessed when pochichocothe mascot, descended in the middle of the field and later they sang the national anthem.

