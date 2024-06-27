Monterrey Mexico.- Despite the efforts and interest of the automotive industry to accelerate the production of hybrid and fully electric vehicles, Mexico lacks an electromobility policy, which is why it is urgent that the new Government focus on finalizing a plan as soon as it takes office.

This was pointed out by specialists in the panel “Myths and Reality of Electromobility in Mexico: An overview at the Country level”, organized within the framework of the International Mobility of the Future Summit 2024 (IMOF), which began yesterday in Monterrey.

The Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA) was more direct in stating that the current six-year term was characterized by favoring pollution by allowing the import of junk vehicles instead of encouraging the purchase of electric cars and trucks.

As an example, he explained that in the last three years in Mexico, distributors have only sold about 180,000 ecological vehicles, which contrasts with the 3.1 million junk cars, those that are more than 20 years old.

Guillermo Rosales, from the AMDA, ruled out that the price of electric cars is an impediment to purchasing them, since there are new units that cost up to 30 thousand pesos less than an internal combustion one.

“There has not been an electromobility strategy, what has existed are isolated efforts by the automotive industry, companies and large corporations that need to modify their energy consumption matrix in their fleets; they are isolated efforts without the support of policies public.

“The current Government not only showed no interest in decarbonizing mobility, but also led to the aging of the vehicle fleet and the expansion of pollution emitted by junk vehicles.

“The President-elect has an academic background of professional experience and also of execution at the head of the Government of Mexico City that promotes the electrification of transportation and we see it as an opportunity. It is urgent to have a policy that encourages consumers to acquire electric and hybrid vehicles.

Francisco González Díaz, from the National Auto Parts Industry (INA), and Shirley Wagner, from Electro Movilidad Asociación México (EMA), agreed on the above and added that the lack of charging stations is one of the main challenges that slows down development. of the market for this type of vehicles in the country.

The National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Producers (Anpact) and the National Chamber of the Electronic, Telecommunications and Information Technology Industry (Canieti), highlighted the need for the Government to grant incentives for the purchase of ecological vehicles.

“Of the 1.6 million cargo and passenger vehicles with federal and state license plates that travel in the country, there are only 400 electric vehicles and the main reason is because we have zero public electric stations, there is nowhere to charge a heavy vehicle on federal or state highways. “said Alejando Osorio, from Anpact.

“Therefore, it is urgent to define a national policy that includes the generation and supply of sustainable electrical energy.”

Proposals for incentives emerged in the panel to help shape an electromobility policy, including granting a zero VAT rate and an immediate 100 percent deduction of the ISR to those who purchase electric vehicles.

Similar incentives were also proposed for the installation of panels, in order to generate clean energy for electric vehicles purchased by families and companies.

For her part, Stéphanie Allard-Gomez, general delegate of Quebec, a province of Canada, in the country, considered that Mexico, the United States and Canada should think about harmonizing policies to promote the electromobility sector in North America.

This, he maintained, because it is a priority issue on the agenda of the three countries for the 2026 review of the T-MEC.

He explained that electromobility is linked to the environmental sector, which is part of the agreement and which is increasingly becoming more relevant in the world.

“We have to think about North American public policies that favor the harmonization of the implementation of electromobility on our Continent.

“Whether it is, for example, the entire charging infrastructure, we also need some harmonization in all laws and public policies to really optimally strengthen the competitiveness we have on the Continent.”

He added that this sector is also linked to that of clean environmental technologies, which is becoming increasingly important in the world.

For example, he said that in Quebec, the electrification of public transportation has been a government priority for 12 years, with the goal that by 2030 everything must operate under that modality and by 2035 the sale of new combustion vehicles will be prohibited, for example. This is the importance of working together in this trilateral industry corridor.