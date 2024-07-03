Monterrey Mexico.- In light of the traffic congestion in the city following the damage caused by the rains of storm “Alberto”, representatives of the freight transport industry are urging the Government of Nuevo Leon to lower the rates on the Periférico by 50 percent so that travel times for the movement of goods are reduced and thus alleviate traffic.

Jesús Tamez, director of Transervicios Logísticos and member of the Board of the National Chamber of Cargo Transport (Canacar), said that it is a necessary measure, even if it is carried out temporarily.

“The State should reduce the toll on the Periférico ring road by 50 percent in order to remove all the heavy traffic and relieve important roads such as Morones Prieto and many others.

“It should be done because of the emergency that exists right now while they fix those important main roads, and at the same time it could even help them to receive more income with a greater volume of traffic that can be increased to the Periférico than it currently receives,” said Tamez.

Elías Dip Ramé, president of the National Confederation of Mexican Transporters (Conatram), joined the request that Nuevo León offer a discount on the Periférico.

“It would be good if the Government of Nuevo Leon would show solidarity by reducing the rate of the Periférico since there have been many damages to roads; it is a case of force majeure and they are not asking for it to be permanent, but only for a period of time while the roads and streets are repaired.

“On many other occasions, federal highways leave up to a month without charging, this is nothing new, so the Governor of Nuevo Leon should have a gesture of solidarity with society and with economic activity. In addition, we are talking about the fact that the Periférico is the most expensive highway in the country,” said Dip Ramé.

Tamez indicated that the discount should apply to the entire section of the Periférico for it to be worthwhile, and if the State obtains more money with it, it could even make that discount permanent and in the process provide permanent relief to the traffic.

He explained that there are many foreign trailers that only pass through Monterrey, but because of the high cost of the Periférico, they enter the city.

Jesús Francisco López, director of Institutional Relations at Caintra, mentioned that prior to storm “Alberto” they had a conversation with the State Secretary of Mobility, Hernán Villarreal, with whom they agreed to do an open survey among partners of the organization and main users of cargo transportation, both with those who do not have Monterrey as their destination and those who do, to see how potentially more could get on the Periférico.

He said that the study is already ready and they are looking for a date to present the conclusions to Villarreal.

“We are waiting to have that meeting on the Periférico and possibly the survey and statistics we have in the current situation can help,” Lopez said.