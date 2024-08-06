Mexico City.- Mexico needs to invest between 3.75 billion and up to 10 billion dollars in energy for each percentage point of economic growth, according to the National Chamber of Electrical Manufacturers (Caname).

These resources would have to be used to increase the capacity of electricity generation, as well as to reinforce and expand the transmission and distribution networks, in the understanding that the aim is to promote nearshoring, explained Salvador Portillo, president of Caname, in an exclusive interview.

In contrast, during this Government the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has invested 14,049 million dollars in the transmission, distribution and generation of electric energy.

“We conducted an internal analysis and it showed that for every percentage point of growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), we will require between 3.75 and 10 billion dollars, depending on the energy needs of the moment, in electrical infrastructure.

“The country is encouraging nearshoring, encouraging companies to come here to create more jobs and to grow the economy,” he added.

Given the recent risks of blackouts or contingencies that lead to power outages, the specialist considered it essential to invest now in electrical networks.

“The transmission and distribution networks are more than 50 years old and need to be modernised and upgraded (…) and not enough has been invested in this over the last three administrations,” he said.

In terms of generation, although the national electrical system has an installed capacity of 90 thousand megawatts, only 60 thousand can be effectively dispatched, including reserve energy.