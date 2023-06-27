Silicon Valley giant chipmaker Intel paved the way last year when it chose the German city of Magdeburg to host its first semiconductor factory in Europe, pledging to invest 17 billion euros (about $18.3 billion). )—as long as Berlin contributes almost 7 billion euros in subsidies.

Wolfspeed, a North Carolina manufacturer of silicon carbide chips used in electric cars, decided last month that Germany would be the perfect place to invest €2.5 billion to build its first European factory. Again, the deal depended on hundreds of millions more from the government.

Infineon, Germany’s biggest chipmaker, wants to add two plants to its Dresden manufacturing facility, spending 5 billion euros, but wants the government to cover about a fifth of that.

Each of the projects promises to help alleviate the microchip shortage that German industries have faced since the pandemic. and create thousands of jobs, feeding an ecosystem that could bolster the economy for decades. Germany and the European Union find themselves competing with the United States and other countries seeking the security of a strong domestic chip industry.

Delivering subsidies is complicated in the European Union, because Brussels strictly controls aid like this to avoid distortions within its single market. Assistance for these chipmakers will be funded by national and regional governments, as well as the EU.

The amounts of public money lavished on these companies reflect the critical need for their tiny slices of silicon, which are essential to an endless list of modern devices, including cars, refrigerators, and military equipment.

The effort to expand semiconductor production also has to do with Germany’s race to meet the European Union’s goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. That means replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy generated by chip-hungry devices like wind turbines.

Symbolically, the Wolfspeed facility will be built in a closed coal-fired power station in Saarland, a center of coal mining for hundreds of years.

“Some people talk wistfully about how good the old days were,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said when announcing the project in February. “Just because the good old days are over doesn’t mean the dawn of a good new era can’t come.”

Part of that new era, supporters say, will mean capitalizing on the skills of the region’s engineers and workers. The European Union is the world’s third-largest economy, after the United States and China, but accounts for only about 10 percent of the global chip market.

Germany is also facing a lack of enough young people to access skilled jobs, especially in engineering and software, exactly the employees needed in the microchip industry.

“Businesses that already exist have real problems finding skilled labor,” said Reint Gropp, an economist and director of the Halle Institute for Economic Research.

Attracting a company that draws on the region’s skills could help secure the area’s future, said Sandra Yvonne Stieger, Deputy Mayor of Magdeburg.

Research and development are keywords, Stieger said, “and we Europeans are really good at it. We must stay focused on that advantage and not waste it.”

As economists question how much is too much to invest in chip production, Stieger said that in Magdeburg, the calculation was clear: “If we want to attract the kind of high-quality production that depends on that research, I think we have to use financial support.” to do it”.

MELISSA EDDY

THE NEW YORK TIMES