Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- In the midst of a shower of fireworks, the plaque of the Beatles in the new Liverpool alley in Mazatlan, Sinaloa

The Federal Secretary of Tourism Miguel Torruco Marques and his wife, the secretary of Tourism in Sinaloa, María del Rosario Torres Noriega, and the mayor of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, were part of the authorities that carried out the event.

During his speech, Chemist Benítez mentioned that they wanted to make a magical space, so that people can enjoy a beautiful moment.

He gave recognition to Miguel Torruco and his wife. For his part, Torruco Marqués said that it is pleasant to visit the paradisiacal Mazatlan. He assured that a little more than 300 people take their picture at the monument.

Photo: Sergio Pérez/ Debate

“In the Mexican government one of the main objectives is to extend the stay of tourists, the secretariat works hard to make Mexico a competitive country,” said the federal official.

He also asked that the plaque of Peter Best, former drummer of the band, be placed for the next year. He also promised to bring it to the port to play in the alley.