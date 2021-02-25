Although it is more than 30 years since the official end of the Cold War, many of the agents and spies that were operating then are still active today. This is the case of the German Jens F., whom the Federal Prosecutor’s Office publicly accused on Thursday of working for the Russian intelligence services and supplying Moscow with secret information from the Bundestag, the German federal parliament. Jens F. until now had full access to the offices of the German lower house as a technician for a subcontracted company for the maintenance and overhaul of electrical appliances. The suspect reportedly provided detailed plans of the various parliamentary buildings to the Russian military secret services GRU, for which he began working as late as the summer of 2017 “on his own initiative,” according to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in a press release. German media do not rule out, however, that Jens F.’s collaboration with Russian intelligence comes from much further back, from when the Soviet Union still existed.

Spiegel Online reveals that the 55-year-old defendant is a former officer of the Ninth Armored Division of the National People’s Army of the defunct German Democratic Republic. Those investigating his case consider that Jens F. worked from 1984 until the reunification of Germany in 1990 as an “informal collaborator” of the Stasi, the political police and the secret services under the orders of the Ministry of State Security of the GDR. The announcement of the spying activities of the German citizen in favor of the Kremlin’s secret services comes at a time of maximum tension in relations between Berlin and Moscow due to several cases related to Russian intelligence operations in the German capital. Members of the Russian military secret services GRU are suspected of having “hacked” the computer system of the German parliament and of having even captured e-mails in the office of the deputy of the Federal Chancellor, Angela Merkel.

A hacking action for espionage purposes that was discovered in 2015, although those investigating the case estimate that Merkel’s email account in the Bundestag had already been hacked three years earlier by Russian “hackers”. The Federal Chancellor was then outraged by the cyberattack, apparently led by a hacker calling himself “Scaramouche”, who together with his accomplices managed to extract some 16 gigabytes of data from the German parliamentary computer system before technicians of the Federal Office for the Information Technology Security (BSI) to locate and stop the attack. This also led to a reaction from the European Union, which then issued sanctions against several prominent members of the Russian government apparatus, while the Federal Prosecutor’s Office issued a search and arrest warrant against the GRU officer who organized the hostile operation against the Bundestag .

This is also not the only case that seriously tarnishes bilateral relations. In Berlin, the Russian citizen Vadim Krasikov is currently being tried for the murder in broad daylight in a central park in the German capital of a Georgian dissident, apparently following orders from the Russian intelligence services FSB, the heirs of the Soviet KGB. That crime, considered an execution by those responsible for the investigation, led to the expulsion of two Russian diplomats by Germany, apparently the two direct representatives of the FSB at the Russian embassy in Berlin. In the event that Krasikov is convicted, something that is taken for granted due to the existence of irrefutable evidence and eyewitnesses, the Berlin executive has already announced that it will issue new sanctions against the Kremlin.

The case of Russian opponent Alexei Navalni, recently sentenced to a prison term in a Russian forced labor camp, also tarnishes the already deteriorating relations between Berlin and Moscow. The anti-corruption activist was treated in Germany last summer for a poisoning with a chemical agent that he suffered during an electoral tour in Siberia. The European Union then accused the Russian state of the assassination attempt and issued sanctions against various members of the Kremlin’s security apparatus, including the head of the FSB, Alexander Bortnikov.

Jens F. was reportedly under investigation for a long time for federal counterespionage. Already in 2017 the Federal Prosecutor’s Office opened a procedure against him and in 2019 ordered to search his home and the offices of the company for which he works. According to Spiegel Online, he personally handed over the information obtained in the Bundestag to the military attaché of the Russian embassy in Berlin, apparently a prominent member of the GRU. However, the suspect has not been detained, since he is not expected to continue his espionage activities nor is he feared to escape, said a spokesman for the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, who stressed that this does not mean that he must be held accountable for his activities. .