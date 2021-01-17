While the future of the Logistics Activities Zone of the Los Camachos Industrial Estate is being elucidated, the City Council works to attract investment from companies interested in establishing themselves in this industrial pole. The Department of Urban Planning, headed by the mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, reported yesterday of the granting of a building license for the Upper supermarket company to build several warehouses and supplies in the southern sector, according to municipal sources.

The works will take place on four plots, covering a total area of ​​4,680 square meters. The shopping center firm has planned an investment of 1,125,000 euros. The municipal coffers will enter 4% of the budget for the material execution of the infrastructure. The permit granted and announced yesterday specifies that the works must begin before the month of July arrives. The project authorized by the City Council establishes that these facilities will be ready to provide service by the end of 2022.

For Ana Belén Castejón, the importance of this proposal lies “both in the area of ​​Los Camachos that will be used, and in the investment to carry out the works.” In addition, these jobs will generate employment, something that the first mayor considers a priority in these moments of incipient economic crisis derived from the pandemic.

To be clear 1.1 million euros of investment represent the works for which Upper has obtained a license 4,680 square meters of surface have the plots in which the work will take place.

The councilor stressed that the City Council had in its portfolio the granting of that license for “a long time.” For this reason, he expressed his satisfaction for having been able to overcome all the obstacles and having completed a management that was pending in Urban Planning. “We have finally been able to unlock it,” he stressed.

For the City Council, each project like Upper’s is one more grain of sand to enhance Los Camachos. It is not only about increasing their productive power, but also about creating a critical mass of companies that attracts new ones. “For the region of Cartagena and, especially for the industrial estate, it is vitally important that strategic projects such as the Logistics Activities Zone (ZAL) are unlocked and the investment we have achieved makes this clear again,” said the mayor.

A decided bet



Also, the first mayor advanced that “from the City Council we continue to bet on this industrial area.” A good example of this is, as Castejón recalled, the remodeling of the building in which Contempolis was planned to be installed, for which we have allocated 222,000 euros from the budget for this year 2021 and which, once its renovation is completed, will become the headquarters of the Los Camachos Businessmen Association ». In addition, the City Council has in its portfolio other investments in Los Camachos, with European funds included in programs managed by the Autonomous Community.