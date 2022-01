A 74-year-old woman was acquitted by a US court in Tennessee, after she spent 27 years in prison for the premeditated murder of her niece.

According to the British newspaper, “The Daily Star”, the US authorities released Ms. Gowens Watkins when the court confirmed that she had nothing to do with the death of her niece in the crime that occurred in 1987 and that she had been unjustly imprisoned!