They undress their companions with an app: two 14-year-olds under investigation for the production of child pornography

An app that creates nude photomontages got two 14-year-olds from a middle school in Rome into trouble. investigated by the juvenile prosecutor’s office for the production of child pornography. The two are accused of having taken and disseminated naked photos of five 13-year-old students, circulated on various WhatsApp chats no more than 15 days ago.

No one had taken those photos of the girls, which instead were taken using an application that creates photomontages by removing the clothes from the photos that are uploaded. The app, named Bikinioff, is proving very popular among young people but could cost young people dearly. To the carabinieri, the two said it would only be “a joke”. It is not excluded that other comrades who may have contributed to producing the images or who later disseminated the images may also be involved in the investigation.

Four of the five girls targeted reported it. The fifth has not yet presented itself to the carabinieri but she could soon be summoned by the prosecutor, who will also hear from the parents of the suspects.