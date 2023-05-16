James Gunn He has been busy meeting with actors to take on the leading roles in his next film.”Superman: Legacy“, and his first choice to play Clark Kent, aka Supermanis David Corenswet. I’m sure that name doesn’t ring a bell for anyone, since the biggest role he’s ever had was in the horror movie “Pearlby Ti West and Mia Goth. She also appeared on shows like “hollywood” and “The Politician“.

It definitely has the look of Superman, almost like a slightly younger version of Henry Cavill! Although Corenswet is the first choice Gunn, I heard that he is still testing other actors for the role of the studio. But if Gunn he has his way, Corenswet will be the new Iron Man. There are said to be two other actors on the list.

THR also reports that Rachel Brosnahanfrom the acclaimed series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” from Amazon, is being considered for the role of Lois Lane. Other actresses on the list include Samara Weaving (“Ready or Not“), Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton“) and Emma Mackey (“sex education“).

People say that brosnahan had “exceptional” hearing, but at 32, “might be in the older age range for what Gunn he hopes to achieve a semblance of heroics in Metropolis through characters in their 20s.”

It is also reported that Nicholas Hoult (“Renfield“) is considered for the role of the classic villain of DC, lex luthor. It is explained that the name of Hoult has been circulating aroundlegacy” for several weeks, and some theorize that he was considered to play Superman.

Hoult was the finalist to play Batman in “batman” by Matt Reeves, but the role ultimately went to Robert Pattinson. According to an inside source: “The studio has loved it ever since.fury road‘, so they want to continue working with him. There is a very good chance that it will end in ‘Superman: Legacy‘”.

The report indicates that some of these players are not testing and are simply on the consideration list. Another source dismissed some of the names as “a chat list.” Unsurprisingly, Warners had no comment, and an insider said the filmmakers and studio “aren’t even close to making a decision.” As for what Gunn had to say, he shared on Twitter:

For everyone asking, I would never comment on who is or isn’t AUDITIONING for a role. That’s up to the actor and not something I would go public with unless they did it first after the fact (like Glenn Howerton or Zachary Levi who auditioned for Star-Lord and were top choices). For now, only one person has been CHOSEN in “Superman: Legacy“, and he is not one of the usual actors in the world of Superman“.

Via: Geek Tyrant

Editor’s note: When Cavill was selected, I always turned him down because he was British. But then I read a book that tells the story of everything he did to be in character and well, we’ve also seen him building a PC Gamer and in The Witcher and we all love him, it will be hard to fill that pair of boots.