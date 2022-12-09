It is no secret to anyone that the professional soccer in Mexico It is a great business that brings enormous profits to a small group of people who have a monopoly on it, but never, like yesterday, has a Mexican government dared to get involved in this issue, in which there is talk of tremendous corruption.

It was ehe chronicler Amir Ibrahín the one in charge of revealing all the anomalies that are lived in the soccer of our country with the permission of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in his morning.

In his complaint he stressed that This sport generates a profit of 2.9 billion pesos annual, which half is distributed among the promoters of players, managers and team owners. He talked about timeshare, conflicts of interest and the need to clean up Liga MX.

Undoubtedly, it is a very serious complaint and one that apparently will receive prompt follow-up, since it has the support of the president, aware that they will have to face powerful groups that are the ones in charge of this sport.

IF you really want to clean up football in our country from corruption, those who intervene in the investigations must be people of wide capacity, because the panorama does not look simple, due to the billions of pesos that are at stake.

TOUR. The Guadalajara team, one of the most popular in Mexican soccer, had an encouraging start to its pre-season tour of Spain, after beating Getafe by a minimum of 1-0, with a goal scored in the second half by Fernando Beltran.

The Guadalajara squad that begins a new era with coach Veljko Paunovic and Fernando Hierro, is in the Spanish country where it will hold a couple of matches and at least in the first one it already favored victory and we should take that as a good start.

His second confrontation will be against Athletic Bilbao, in which the new coach will continue to see the players who could be considered in the starting lineup, in the next season of the Aztec tournament, which will start in January 2023.

GAMES. This Saturday the semifinal round of the diamond football tournament is held and due to the good competitive capacity of the four teams, two good matches are expected in the fields of Sagarpa.

On the pitch, the teams of Deportivo Amigos del Venado and Deportivo Sergio Torres measure forces. In the two van, Nicolás Boys-Vesti Sport and Tax Accounting Group-Notary 289.

The two meetings begin at 1:45 p.m.

It is worth mentioning that this edition pays a fair tribute to Andrés ‘dry mouth’ Osuna, a player for the Deportivo.Amigos del Venado team.

