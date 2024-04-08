'My mother lived at Bernard Zweerskade 11 from 1940 onwards, as a neat Amsterdam South girl. At the height of her adolescence, war broke out and there were many restrictions, but among the sports she practiced, rowing continued. Multi-day trips were made in varying combinations on the Amstel and the Vecht, towards Loosdrecht. The group of young people took provisions with them and spent the night with farmers or host families. A sheet was stretched in the attic to separate the boys from the girls at night. On one of those trips my mother met my father; Koos turned out to be a neighbor of number 15. Yet they had no contact before. They fell in love with each other and had wonderful moments, including during rowing trips, as in the photo from around 1942.

My father had to go into hiding because of the Arbeitseinsatz and the relationship was tested, but their love prevailed. After the war, my father did an internship at a printing company in Edinburgh, my mother became a flight attendant at KLM and their relationship came under pressure again. Their correspondence from around 1946 shows the warm bond and the fervent desire to get married. In a general sense, nothing has changed about love, but today's messages are much more concise and flatter than the copious descriptions in the many letters, often two to three a week, that they wrote back and forth.

Koos and Elly married in 1947 and had three children; first two daughters, then me. . The photo shows a genuine bond, joy and pride despite the difficult times. My father later only lost his wild hair.”

