Disney lost the iconic mouse Mickey Mouse, becoming public domain this 2024 and, although this does not allow anyone to freely create new stories with the famous Disney character, it did not take 24 hours for the horror project to be announced 'Infestation 88'in which we see how the other characters flee from the twisted version of Steamboat Willie.

Mickey Mouse's first project after ceasing to be an exclusive figure of disney He has left fans dismayed, who remember him as tender and adorable. But it has won over another type of audience, who loves these interactive games with a terrifying and suspenseful plot.

'Infestation 88', preview of Mickey Mouse's first project

What is Mickey Mouse's first project about?

'Infestation 88' is a thriller and horror video game, in which players will have to flee or kill Mickey Mouse in order to win. In his first preview video, we see Steambot Willie warn that his project is fully licensed now that the iconic mouse is in the public domain.

“This game is inspired by works that are now in the public domain. This independent creation has not been authorized, sponsored or otherwise endorsed by any original author of said works. All content in this game is used in accordance with appropriate domain guidelines public and is not affiliated, related or endorsed by any existing intellectual property or trademark holder,” is the disclaimer that shows the video.

When does 'Infestation 88' with Mickey Mouse premiere?

The official Steambot Willie page indicates that its premiere will be this year 2024, but does not specify the exact date of its premiere. However, it has left some indications to be able to access, through a pre-purchase at 'Infestation 88'.