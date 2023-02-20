Despite the fact that it is necessary to have security, it seems that those in charge of the mechanical games that were installed on Antonio Rosales avenue are upset because a patrol is blocking the entrance through this access, which means that citizens do not go through that direction, and therefore, few walks are recorded. Apparently, they only ask that the unit be removed a few meters to allow free access and in this way they can increase their profits. The call is to the director of Public Safety and Municipal Transit of Salvador Alvarado, Sergio Lagunes Inclán, to be empathetic with merchants and entrepreneurs, since they make a great investment to be in the Guamuchil Carnival 2023 and entertain visitors.

The condition of the street is deplorable. gabriel leyva, and it is that from end to end of what it measures there are about seven potholes, which do not go unnoticed due to their depth, and the bad thing about this is that there are no signs to prevent drivers from falling into them. Unfortunately, this can be a fatal hazard for motorcycle riders, as if they fall into any of them they can unbalance the unit and end up on the pavement or unfortunately crashing into a vehicle. it’s time that Ricardo Cruz Rocha make an analysis of the place to be able to rehabilitate the road as soon as possible before a tragedy happens.

Until finally they are going to take into account the businessmen of the southern area of ​​the municipality of Angostura, who require programs and training to strengthen themselves as a company, since it is not easy to remain fixed, less in times as economically complicated as those of Today, and it is that Sergio Reyes Hernández, director of Economy of Angostura, said that they are going to focus on that sector to provide them with the necessary tools so that they can continue offering their products.

The conditions of the streets of the Las Torres neighborhood, in Salvador Alvarado, are appalling, apparently because improvements have not been applied to the roads for a long time and the citizens are very upset because their vehicles are the ones who suffer the consequences and it is an economic impact for your pocket. That is why the director of Public WorksRicardo Cruz Rocha, to implement a thorough inspection so that he realizes the reality in which the Alvaradenses live and can soon give them a good solution to the aforementioned requests.

It seems that the Guamúchil 2023 carnival is being a success and is attracting local and foreign tourists to Salvador Alvarado, a point that it seems that the authorities are not willing to lose, because there is already talk of holding the second Taco Fair in the current administration, this according to the councilor Liliana Lucio, president of the Tourism Commission, added to the fact that at the end of the carnival, Rubén Sainz, director of Tourism, speculated about the possible second Tatema de Chickpea. It was time for the awakening of the municipality in terms of tourism.

