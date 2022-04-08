Since rocksteady finished the trilogy batman arkhamfans have been imploring this studio to now focus on a game of Superman open world It seems that initially those were his plans, although currently they have already officially revealed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. But thanks to Unreal Engine 5and the demo of The Matrix Awakens, we already have an idea of ​​what this title of the Iron Man.

Via Twittera video game designer known as volod modified the demo from The Matrix Awakens to turn it into a game Supermancomplete with the ability to fly. You can see the results below:

bonus clips #UnrealEngine5‘s chaos physics system living up to its name… pic.twitter.com/s2d4cbED9w — ▿ (@volodXYZ) April 6, 2022

As you can already see, the result is certainly impressive and it does nothing but make us want to have a game of Superman again. Of course it would not be an easy task, but obviously there are many talented studios out there that are perfectly capable of doing it, it just needs someone who really wants to. Considering how popular this hero is, expectations would certainly be sky high and that can be problematic as well.

As to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguesadly we will have to wait until 2023 to get our hands on the game, but at the end of the day, this will result in a better title and experience for everyone.

editor’s note: I think Superman is one of the most difficult superheroes to adapt to gaming for obvious reasons, so if we ever get a new game from him, the developers should be pretty creative with how they do it.

Via: Twitter