The Las Vegas Sphere, the new architectural jewel of the Strip, paid tribute to the iconic video game Tetris, in a nostalgic show of lights and technology. The gigantic LED screen of the sphere became a canvas to project this classic logic game, delighting spectators with a unique experience with a free show, since the projection can be seen hundreds of meters away.

The Las Vegas Sphere, located at The Venetian Resort in Paradise, Nevada, has quickly become an icon of entertainment and futuristic architecture. Designed by renowned architecture studio Populous, It is the largest spherical structure in the worldwith a diameter of 160 meters and a capacity of 18,600 people.

This monumental spherical stadium, built with a steel and concrete structure covered by a transparent ETFE membrane, has stood out for its versatility and cutting-edge technology. The interior of the sphere houses three different levels, from the main concert space and sporting events to leisure areas, restaurants and private suites.

The Tetris projection on the sphere was not only a display of lights and colors, but also a tribute to the history of this legendary video game for its anniversary. Unfortunately for those who missed it, it was a unique exhibition.

Tetris, created by Alekséi Pázhitnov in the Soviet Union in 1984, has endured as one of the most loved and played games in the world. Its simple, yet challenging concept of fitting pieces into a descending grid has captivated generations.

Tetris in the Sphere, a fusion of nostalgia and modernity

With its homage to Tetris, The Las Vegas Sphere continues to consolidate itself as an architectural and cultural reference in the city of entertainment. A reminder that innovation and fun go hand in hand, taking the gaming experience to new heights, literally, under the bright Las Vegas sky.

The tribute to Tetris highlights the creativity of the complex, reinforcing its position as a leading entertainment and tourism destination Photo: Las Vegas Sphere / x.com

The Tetris show in the Las Vegas sphere was a technological exhibition, as well as a fusion of nostalgia and modernity. As the pieces of the game fell and snapped together on the giant screen, viewers were transported back to the time when Tetris became a global phenomenon.

What is Tetris?

Tetris is a puzzle video game developed by Alexey Pajitnov in 1984.. The game involves placing blocks of different shapes and colors on a descending grid. Blocks fall onto the grid from the top of the screen and the player must move them to fit into the empty spaces. If the blocks do not fit, the player loses a life. Tetris has become one of the most popular video games of all time. It has been adapted to a wide variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices, including movies, books and toys.