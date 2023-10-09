Dragon Ball is a work that remains among the most popular in the world of anime, and that is reflected in the various products that we have at our disposal, among them are manga, video games, figures, collectibles and little else. And of course, a large part of the success is due to the characters created by Akira Toriyamawhere even the villains have taken the hearts of a certain part of the fandom.

One of them is neither more nor less than Trunksto whom they have recently dedicated artistic works in different forms, this happens with the illustrator known as Zala77who has transformed the son of Bulma in a Supreme Kaio. Tribute that has become famous on the platform where it was originally uploaded, we are clearly talking about Instagram.

Within the image it is clearly seen that it is the future version of the character, but having a fusion with the great beings of the universe, and at the same time, recovers the legendary sword that Plug hit him in a certain movie. Added to this is the fact that the background complements what its power can mean, given that a storm can be seen that may arrive soon.

In news related to dragon balla game has recently been confirmed in which Goku He is going to participate with other famous anime characters like Naruto and Luffy, which will reach mobile phones in the coming months. Added to that is that it will be of a genre that may not be accepted, unless fans prove otherwise.

Editor’s note: These types of works are definitely surprising and can even pass for traces that have been made by the creator of the manga or even his successor who is in charge of Super at the moment. Many have a future for the world of illustration.