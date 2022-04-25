In addition to being one of the most successful titles of the year, FromSoftware’s game continues to leave us curious.

Much of the Elden Ring experience comes from the fans. As usual, the games of FromSoftware they leave the necessary residue in their players, to the point that some dare to carry out mods or versions of the titles that completely change the way of facing the games.

What we have come to tell you today is still another curiosity, but it is one that has a lot of work behind it. The user shin has shared on Reddit his personal project: a Elden Ring demake for Game Boy that looks really striking, as you can see in the video that we leave you below:

Will it work on the Nintendo handheld?The user assures that this adaptation of the RPG to the original Nintendo handheld not only has to do with a video to check how it would look hypothetically, but also will it work on a real game boy, or at least that’s what it claims. At the moment, the video shows us a battle against the Grafted Kindred that we know in the title of Hidetaka Miyazaki.

The truth is that it is a game that we would like to play at the time, since it seems to have the best of the classic Zelda. If you are interested, you can follow the creation process in the channel Twitter of the user, which is not new to this type of demakes and makes use of GB Studio 3.0.

These weeks we have been leaving you with more curiosities related to Elden Ring, such as a classic RPG-style reimagining that offers another point of view to approach the game in a different way, although the title as such also has hundreds of details and unlikely stories without need to use mods or external projects.

