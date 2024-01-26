One of the most striking sections of the PlayStation 5, is its design. While many have expressed their discontent with the white color we found, thanks to the fact that the panels can be removed, we have seen a series of striking designs in recent years, some official and others made by fans. Thus, It was recently revealed that someone has created panels inspired by the PlayStation 2.

Recently, Extreme Consoles, a UK store that focuses on the sale of customizable PS5 panels, shared a rather interesting design on their social networks. Here we can see how white that we associate with the console is replaced, not only by a layer of black, but we find a topography similar to the one used on the PlayStation 2, only this time it says PS5, as well as the green, red, blue and yellow tones that give the PlayStation logo new life.

As you can see, this company transformed its PlayStation 5 into a PlayStation 2 with a series of striking improvements. Unfortunately, although Extreme Consoles is dedicated to selling panels for the PS5, It has been revealed that this classic design will not be available for purchase, since it is a personal experiment, one that has caused the envy of many fans on social networks.

Editor's Note:

These types of panels are quite interesting. Although I have no problem with the white of the console, I can't deny that fans have managed to create some pretty interesting designs, and this PS2 one has become one of the most attractive in recent years. It would be interesting if Sony decides to do something like this when it's PlayStation's anniversary.

Via: Extreme Consoles