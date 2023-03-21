Many of us know that Mexico It is not a city that stands out for being clean of crimes such as robberies and homicides, since practically every day there are citizens who suffer from said altercations. And that was going to happen very recently in one of the best-known neighborhoods in the city, since they were about to steal millions of pesos worth of Apple products.

It all happened in a store MacStore in the colony Napleswhere it was reported that three subjects had taken 185 cell phones, 5 smart watches and 2 tablets of the brand associated with the company creating Steve Jobs. However, not everything is bad news, since the merchandise was recovered in a short period of time, having all the items back.

It is worth mentioning that the three people involved are 36, 25 and 20 years old. They have already been made available to the agent of the Public ministryThis will lead to the corresponding judges ruling on their sentence. It is worth saying that one of them already has a stain on his record, with five different robberies from which he got out without a problem.

It is clear that Manzana It is a prestigious brand, so the robbery attempts were not going to keep you waiting, but it is striking that it is done in a place as crowded as the neighborhood can be Naples. Fortunately, the losses have been recovered instantly, since there were police officers located quite close to the scene of the events.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It is a joy so to speak, that at the end of all this there were no injuries in the process, since the employees of said stores would be directly affected by this type of thing. It is already an extra that the product has been recovered. At least those who wanted to do the robbery were arrested.