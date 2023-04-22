Michoacán.- A itent of asault of a vehicleended up becoming a shootingin which two men diedin the city of Uruapan, Michoacan.

The deceased They are a bodyguard of the owner of the vehicleand one of the alleged carjacking.

This Friday night, delinquents armed they tried to steal a luxury vanowned by a businessmanthis street in Amsterdam almost corner with Paseo Lázaro Cárdenas, subdivision Jardines del Cupatitzio.

Arms in hand, the thieves they got to where the truck and its owner were, and even shotbut in that, the bodyguard from the businessman they took their Firearms and then started a shooting between criminals and security elements. in the area were wounded an alleged assailant and a bodyguard.

diners of restaurants in the area and pedestrians, they ran and hid where they could, at the sound of the gunshots.

The alleged injured criminal ran, but on Mazatlán street, at the height of Caracas street, he fainted on a sidewalk and died there. The injured bodyguard was taken to a hospital, but he died there. See also Libya.. Bloody confrontations around the intelligence headquarters in Tripoli