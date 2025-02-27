The new bishop of Segovia, Jesús Vidal, on the left, and his predecessor, César Agusto Franco, to the right

The scammer asked for 2,200 euros to access an inheritance of 40,000 that a woman wanted to read the parish

They try to cheat several priests from the diocese of Segovia With an imitation of the voice of the new bishopJesús Vidal, through a phone call in which the alleged scammer requested a transfer of 2,200 euros to access an inheritance of 40,000 that a woman wanted to read the parish.

When each priest indicated that he could not do the transfer, The voice urged him to “not hang”since I needed the transfer “to be immediate,” as reported by the Bishopric of Segovia.

All those affected by the calls agree that the voice was very similar to that of the new bishop of Segovia, that he has been in his position for just a month and a half, so neither the religious of the diocese nor the faithful still have perfectly identified their voice.

The fact has been informed of the authorities, which They have started the corresponding investigationalthough the bishopric does not want to give more importance to the matter, but to warn of general caution to be alert to this type of scam attempt.