Monday, October 9, 2023, 1:13 p.m.



Updated 2:41 p.m.

Celebrity robberies are the order of the day. The latest to join this increasingly long list of known victims has been Carmen Lomana, who was assaulted by two hooded men in her house in Chamberí this Sunday, October 8. “I have been reborn,” said the television collaborator, still with fear in her body.

Lomana was in his home preparing to go to work when he heard a loud bang. Two burly men then appeared before her. The businesswoman fled to lock herself in and call security, which made the assailants decide to give up on her intentions. Late in the afternoon, two agents from the National Police showed up at Carmen Lomana’s house to ask her a series of questions about the incident.

Although the security forces have not provided information about the event, the locksmith in charge of changing the lock on Carmen’s home has assured that “they were not professional.” From their experience, it seems that the assailants forced the lock abruptly, using leverage to open the door, which would correspond to inexperienced people.