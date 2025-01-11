The National Police has arrested the two alleged perpetrators of an attempted murder in Alicante. robbery with intimidation in a supermarketthrough the use of a simulated firearm, after a plainclothes police patrol with the simulated weapon still in their possession located them a few meters from the scene.

A call to the CIMACC Room 091 alerted the service patrols about a robbery with intimidation at a supermarket through the use of a firearm, allegedly perpetrated by two men, as indicated by the Headquarters in a statement.

A police deployment was quickly coordinated in the area in order to locate the assailants, while a team went to the supermarket to gather information. According to what the supermarket cashier told the displaced agents, while one of the men was paying her for a can of beer that he had bought, another of them, who was at that moment at the door in a “nervous and vigilant” attitude, approached to the cashier and surprisingly took out a gun with which he pointed it at the worker while shouting: “Give me the money from the box”.

The cashier instinctively closed the cash register, at which point both men ran out of the place. Likewise, the manager of the establishment, who was outside the supermarket taking out the trash, also saw both men when they ran away and was able to appreciate their physical characteristics and clothing.









Furthermore, the manager told the agents that one of them still had the gun in his hand and when he passed by him he said in a threatening tone: “Stand aside and don’t get involved in this”.

The agents obtained data on the description and characteristics of the alleged perpetrators, which were communicated to the rest of the troops deployed in the area. A few minutes later, a plainclothes patrol located two men in a square near the scene of the incident who fully matched the characteristics transmitted by radio.

For this reason, the plainclothes patrol approached, taking extreme security measures, since they could still be carrying the firearm used to intimidate the supermarket cashier. At the moment in which the suspects realized that they had been discovered, the person carrying the weapon put his hand in his jacket, so one of the agents He unsheathed his electric taser weapon regulations to prevent possible aggression. At that moment, the suspect threw the gun to the ground, which turned out to be a dummy.

Finally, the agents arrested both men as allegedly responsible for a crime of attempted robbery with intimidation. They were placed at the disposal of the Alicante investigative courts.