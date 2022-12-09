These are not days of normal routine for David Alaba. In fact, the Austrian defender was training with Real Madrid, but was shocked by news: the arrest of his father-in-law, Frank Heppner, in the attempted coup d’état that some individuals belonging to the terrorist association “Citizens of the Reich” were organizing in Germany “. Heppner is a renowned starred chef, father of the partner of the Austrian defender, Shalimar. The goal of the group, made up of about 25 individuals, was to overthrow the federal state and restore the Reich, the Empire.