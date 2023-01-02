The minor, identified as Thai Ly Hao Namwould have fallen into the well while looking for scrap inside a hole in a concrete pillar where a new bridge is being built in Dong Thap province.

According to the first reports, this child is trapped in a hole 35 meters deep and 25 centimeters in diameter.

Thai Ly Hao Nam, 10, went on Saturday together with three neighbors to collect metal in the construction works of a bridge when he fell into a hollow cement pile in which he was trapped without the rescue teams having yet found the solution to get him out alive, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported this Monday.

Since then, dozens of police officers and firefighters have gone to the scene, supplying this minor with oxygen and water while they find a solution to get him out of the hole.

“No one imagined that a child could be trapped so low in the pile because the space is as wide as an adult’s hand,” a rescuer told the online newspaper VnExpress.

For its part, the bridge construction company mentioned that solutions are being carried out to reduce the fiction of the piles and that they can be removed quickly to rescue the minor.

“If this option is favorable, there will be results tonight. Our method is how to create the lowest friction force of the ground to lift the pile and save it. I think this is the most feasible option,” said Mr. Le Hoang Bao, director of the Department of Transportation.

The authorities mentioned that they do not know the current status of the childbecause “it has stopped interacting with the outside, although oxygen is always pumped into the hole”, while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked rescue teams to join efforts to save this child.

