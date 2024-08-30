Ciudad Juarez.– Through social media, Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCO) offer foreign migrants the sale of apparently apocryphal Mexican documents so they can travel to the border with the United States without being detained by agents of the National Migration Institute (INM).

Driver’s licenses, license plates for vehicles and motorcycles, certificates of studies and immigration documents are offered by “coyotes” at costs between 1,500 and 2,200 pesos, and the possibility of paying in two parts, are offered through WhatsApp and Facebook groups.

In addition to the “packages” offered to transport them from the Darien jungle to Ciudad Juarez, which cost up to $11,100, the coyote networks offer migrants documents so they can travel around the country in passenger buses, by air, and even in private vehicles.

“We are offering permits for migrants, whether resident or visitor, because currently there are no procedures in the immigration centers or they are saturated. They are so that they can move around the country without problems, taking buses and not walking,” reads one of the “catalogs” that the traffickers have for sale through WhatsApp groups.

The same catalogue shows the sale of provisional permits to circulate without license plates for 30 days, which are apparently issued by the government of Juchitán, Guerrero.

They also offer the sale of license plates for a cost of 1,500 pesos, which according to the images they show are from states such as Guerrero, Sonora, Hidalgo, Guanajuato, Tlaxcala, Michoacán, Baja California, State of Mexico, Morelos, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Jalisco.

Included in the catalog of documents for sale that they promote among migrant groups are also primary, secondary and high school certificates, at a cost of 2 thousand pesos.

“Driver’s licenses, I have digital ones from Puebla and Mexico City, Chiapas, Querétaro, Veracruz, Quintana Roo, Campeche, etc., etc.,” reads the post along with an image showing the price of 2 thousand pesos.

The traffickers warn that they must be migrants of any nationality, but without an accent from their country of origin, so that they can pass themselves off as Mexicans and board a plane.

The same catalogue offers the sale of “credentials for migrants,” which identify them as permanent residents or temporary visitors, for a cost of 2,200 pesos, plus shipping costs to the place where they are located, “so that they can board the bus throughout Mexico and be in the Republic without any problem.”

The requirements are a passport or ID photo, a photo of the person and their signature.

Another human trafficker who coordinates a network from the entrance to the Darien jungle in Colombia to the United States, offers through social networks the sale of Multiple Migration Formula (FMM), “so that they can travel by plane through Mexico to the border.”

These permits to stay in the country for 180 days, which are issued by the INM, have a QR code, and in some cases are only offered to people of Colombian origin.

In this regard, the INM warned that “a foreign person with false documents faces denial of entry into the country, a complaint and administrative immigration proceedings.”

According to the Social Communications Office, deported foreigners cannot enter the country for a period of five years.

“The INM has detected apocryphal, altered or fraudulently obtained documents. When this occurs, the competent authority is notified and the inadmissibility is declared. As a result, possible deportation is carried out, depending on the case,” it reported without giving data on the number of cases registered during 2024.

He added that “regarding deportations, there are exceptions to proceeding with them; when the person has relatives of Mexican origin, that is, he or she is married or has children, for example, an Administrative Immigration Process is initiated.”