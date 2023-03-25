Minister spoke after meeting with Lula and Arthur Lira at the Planalto Palace at a time of tension over provisional measures

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT), denied this Friday (24.Mar.2023) the existence of a crisis over the processing of provisional measures.

He made the statement after attending a meeting at the Alvorada Palace with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

There is an impasse between the Chamber and the Senate over the processing of MPs that threatens to vote on government acts.

Provisional measures are an important instrument for the government because they have the force of law from the moment they are edited by the Executive for up to 120 days. To remain valid, they need congressional approval on time.

Senators want the return of joint committees with members of both houses to analyze these texts before the plenary sessions of the House and Senate. It is the rite stipulated in the Constitution.

During the pandemic, however, a simplified way of processing measures was agreed to make it possible to vote remotely.

The measures began to be analyzed directly in the plenary of the Chamber and, later, in the Senate. Deputies tried to keep this format or find another agreement that dispenses with joint committees.

The conversation between the presidents of the Chamber, Lira, and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), flowed until Wednesday (22.Mar.2023). On the 5th, the Senate made a move to resume the joint committees and infuriated Lira.

The mayor made a tough statement. Among other points, he said that government representatives had shown support for maintaining the analysis of the measures without a special commission.

The president of the Chamber wants the support of the Executive to strengthen himself in the dispute with Pacheco, who is an ally of Lula.

“I am impressed that sometimes people try to manufacture a crisis where it does not exist”, said Padilla. According to the minister, the rite of measures will be discussed next week and should be resolved.

“They will bring together both the leaders of the Senate and the leaders of the House, and decide, take the next steps in relation to conducting the vote on MPs and priority projects”he stated.

“I don’t think there’s a push and pull between the two Houses. There is a need, after the pandemic period, to discuss how the reestablishment of the rite will be”declared Padilha.

Asked whether Lira had guaranteed that the provisional measures would not lose their validity, the minister replied: “President Lira guaranteed that he is committed to all the themes that are there”.

“The conversation [entre Lula e Lira] did not go into details about MP, did not go into details about the rite”, declared Padilha. According to him, the president of the Chamber had already asked for a conversation with Lula at the beginning of the week.

The minister, however, also said that Lula and Arthur Lira discussed next week’s voting agenda. On Thursday, the mayor said that, during this period, the focus would be on the provisional measures of the past government.