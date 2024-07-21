CANADAThe bodies of a couple who set out on a sailing trip across the Atlantic Ocean have been found on a wrecked lifeboat nearly six weeks after they were last seen..

British Sarah Packwood and her Canadian husband Brett Clibbery are believed to have abandoned their yacht and died before it ran aground with the lifeboat at Sable Island, near Nova Scotia, Canada, on July 12.

The couple had been reported missing on June 18. after leaving Nova Scotia with their 13-metre (42-foot) yacht, Theros, a week earlier. AndThey were on their way to the Azores – about 3,228 km away – and the crossing was expected to take 21 days.

In a post on Facebook, Clibbery’s son James confirmed the couple’s deathssaying the last few days had been “very hard.” He said he would “miss them forever,” adding: “There is nothing that can fill the void left by their, so far inexplicable, disappearance.”

It’s unclear how the couple’s dream transatlantic crossing ended in tragedyThe Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Sunday that the investigation is ongoing. According to the Canadian website Saltwire, One theory investigators are considering is that the yacht was struck by a passing cargo ship who did not notice the collision. “The couple was unable to avoid the collision,” or they may have been involved in the accident while the autopilot was active, an anonymous source told Saltwire.





The Canadian Coast Guard and military aircraft have not located any wreckage or traces of the vessel.Saltwire reports. In a video posted to their YouTube channel, Theros Adventures, the duo explained how their voyage — dubbed the Green Odyssey — would rely on sails, solar panels, batteries, and an electric motor salvaged from a car. “We are doing everything we can to demonstrate that you can travel without burning fossil fuels,” Clibbery said. in the video, posted April 12. “It’s probably the greatest adventure of our lives,” Ms. Packwood said.





The two met by chance in London in 2015, when Mr Clibbery, a retired engineer, was preparing to donate a kidney to his sister. A year later, they married on their yacht in Canada, before saying their vows in a traditional engagement ceremony at Stonehenge in 2017, according to Ms. Packwood’s personal blog. Their story was told in a 2020 Guardian article “How We Met”.

Mrs Packwood, originally from Long Itchington, Warwickshire, had worked in Rwanda with the United Nations after the 1994 genocide and had extensive humanitarian experience. In what would be their last post on June 11, the couple wrote on Facebook: “Captain Brett and First Mate Sarah have set sail on the second leg of the Green Odyssey aboard Theros – GibSea 42 foot sailboat. Powered by wind and sun. Eastbound to the Azores».