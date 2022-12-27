Distant relatives were trying to contact him for Christmas greetings: a German man found dead in his home in Manduria

Another Christmas tragedy shook Italy and in particular the small town of Manduria, in the province of Taranto. A german man elderly man, who has long lived in Puglia, was found lifeless inside his home on 25 December. The death, the coroner confirms, would date back to at least a month earlier.

A Sad and dramatic Christmas due to tragedies that occurred in different parts of Italy and in different circumstances.

As for the road accidents, two in particular are mentioned. One took place on Boxing Day in Villaricca (Naples) and the other in Castelfranco Veneto, in the province of Padua.

In the first, it fell to Ciro Calcagno to lose his life. The man, a Neapolitan policeman from 34 yearswas killed in a head-on collision between his car and another coming from the opposite direction.

The other cost the life of Nicolò Piva, a lonely boy 26 years, went off the road with his van and crashed into an escarpment. 90 minutes before his accident, another car had gone off the road in the same spot, throwing off the same guard rail that could have saved him.

Another very unpleasant episode, of completely different circumstances, occurred instead at Manduriain the province of Taranto, and concerns a German man of about 70 years old.

The Carabinieri of the local station found him lifeless, and in an evident state of decompositioninside his home in the small Apulian town.

German man who died alone

To raise the alarm and realize that something was wrong, i relatives of the elderly, residing in Germany, who were trying to get in touch with him to give him the Merry Christmas.

Failing to hear him, they alerted i neighbors in Manduria who then in turn, having no answer to the intercom and the telephone, contacted the police.

According to what was reported by some local media, it would seem that the pensioner, born in Germany, had decided to live his old age in Italyin a house owned, where he had lived for several years now.

The prosecutor ordered a autopsy examination on his body. Autopsy found no signs of violence. The most accredited hypothesis, therefore, is that of a sudden illness.